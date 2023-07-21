Sen. Paul refers Fauci for criminal prosecution over gain-of-function lies to Congress

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 21, 2023

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred Anthony Fauci for criminal prosecution, saying the former White House Covid czar lied in testimony to Congress.

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily, Paul pointed to further evidence that emerged this week – an email in which Fauci summarizes a phone call in early 2020:

“This is when they’re just beginning to look into the pandemic. And in that email, he basically says, ‘Yes, we’re suspicious that this could be a manipulated virus because it came from a lab in Wuhan, where they do gain of function research,’ and he describes the research,” Paul said.

“Well, this directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” Paul said. “That’s why we ended up referring him again this week to the Department of Justice, for prosecution for lying to Congress.”

Paul pointed to an “exchange of emails between Anthony Fauci and half a dozen prominent international virologists, and these emails go back and forth.”

“These virologists from around the world are saying, they’re looking at the genetic sequence of COVID-19, and they find that there are some striking, strikingly unusual characteristics of it that make it look like it’s been manipulated in the lab. And this band of close virologists that are his close buddies–and these are all people who have been proponents previously of gain of function research, creating viruses that don’t occur in nature to experimentation — they all tell him it looks manipulative,” he said, explaining that they then had a phone call discussing it on February 1, 2020.

“So he [Fauci] summarizes the phone call, about a day later, and it’s in an email that they have never released to us, but then finally was obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and through the House involvement through threat of subpoena,” Paul said, adding that he has been trying to get this information for two years.

In the email, Fauci summarizes the call and “describes the worry among all these virologists, himself included — he’s not a virologist, but he also has worries and is worried that it looks like it’s been manipulated,” Paul said.

“And this is especially suspicious because we know they do gain of function research in Wuhan, and he describes the research,” the senator continued.

So essentially, lawmakers have proof Fauci funded this research and proof he acknowledged it. Before Congress, however, Fauci said unequivocally that they had never funded gain of function research, which Paul said is a “lie.”

Paul also said Fauci attempted to cover his lie by essentially changing the definition of gain of function — something that Paul questioned him about during a November 2021 hearing in which the senator accused the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of changing the definition to cover Fauci’s “ass.”

