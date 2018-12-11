RNC hired same firm that blocked FBI following 2016 DNC attack

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

Republicans hacked after hiring same firm that blocked FBI following 2016 DNC attack

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) was hacked during the 2018 midterm elections after hiring the same cyber firm that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) used to investigate its alleged hack in 2016, reports say.

CrowdStrike was not only hired by the NRCC in 2017 and DNC in 2016, but reportedly also played a role in blocking an FBI probe into the hacking of DNC emails in the 2016 election.

In 2016, then-DNC head Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida reportedly refused to let the FBI examine the hacked DNC server and instead had CrowdStrike investigate the breach.

In the NRCC hacking, the emails of four top NRCC officials were stolen, Politico reported on Dec. 4.

The hack was first detected in April. The NRCC did not tell Republican leaders or the public that it had been hacked, though it did notify the FBI.

The NRCC would not say what information was compromised. The NRCC paid Crowdstrike at least $120,000 in 2017, according to campaign finance records.

