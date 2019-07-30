‘Right people’ strongly oppose selection of John Ratcliffe to head up U.S. intel

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2019

President Donald Trump’s choice of Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has “all the right people gnashing their teeth,” a columnist noted.

Democrats and many corporate media pundits don’t want Ratcliffe taking over as DNI. Why?

Following are clues:

Ratcliffe, Texas Republican, has cast doubt on the credibility of the origins of the Russia investigation and echoed allegations that FBI agents were biased in their decision to open an investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to the Kremlin.

Ratcliffe has also alleged that there were “crimes committed” during the Obama administration.

The investigators are being investigated. Democrats are freaking. The corporate media knows the jig is up. And Trump picking Ratcliffe to head up U.S. intel is only making them sweat more profusely.

“Here’s how I know Ratcliffe is the right man for the job,” RedState columnist Bonchie wrote. Because all of those opposed to his nomination “are the same people who spent years pushing the Russian collusion hoax and have done everything in their power to cover up for malfeasance within our intelligence community.”

Among the reactions making the rounds to Trump selecting Ratcliffe as DNI:

Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted: “Dan Coats served ably & with deep integrity. Ratcliffe showed abject subservience to Trump in Mueller hearings. The women & men in the Intelligence Community deserve a leader like Coats who puts nation first; not a servile Trump loyalist like Ratcliffe.”

Bonchie noted that “Brennan has shown himself to be a rabid partisan. He’s also at the center of the scandal involving the origins and continuation of the Russia investigation, even as the evidence waned. Putting ‘the nation first’ in Brennan’s eyes means running your own unelected fourth branch of government, free from oversight and pesky legalities. Brennan is no doubt sweating at what could be exposed now that Bill Barr is looking into all this. With Ratcliffe as DNI, he can also use his authority to cooperate with Barr in ways Coats refused to do.”

NBC News personality Ken Dilanian tweeted: “John Ratcliffe, by one measure the second most conservative member of Congress, appears to believe that the Russia investigation was cooked up by Democrats who “committed crimes.” Now Trump reportedly is considering placing atop the US intelligence community.”

Bonchie noted that Dilanian, or “Fusion Ken”, has “made a living shilling for the CIA, including helping push stories to cover for their misdeeds. He gained his nickname by relentlessly parroting Fusion GPS talking points (which were obviously being fed to him) for the last three years. Under Obama, he was exposed for working with CIA officials in order to help spin the former president’s drone program, which was famous for its collateral damage.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said Ratcliffe is a “television character” who is an “inappropriate choice” for the DNI job.

Bonchie noted that Ratcliffe “is on the House Intelligence committee, but he’s a ‘television character’ according to Sen. Murphy. For reference, Dan Coats had the same level of experience, serving one term on the Senate Intelligence committee. Why the change in standard?”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough referred to Ratcliffe as a “fascist.”

Bonchie noted that, this was coming from a man “who cheated on his wife, married his co-host, and now rants about fascism constantly while having no actual idea what fascism is.”

Bonchie concluded: “No one is above the law and that includes bureaucrats hiding behind faux claims of secrecy. DNI needs an outsider. Someone who will come in and stop the games and self-preservation. Ratcliffe looks like a good choice to do just that.”

