Retired Swiss banker: Arrest global health cabal who injected ‘nano-lipids into 5.7 billion people’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2023

In an Oct. 29 interview with investigative journalist John Leake of Courageous Discourse, retired Swiss banker Pascal Najadi said that he initially believed reports on the effectiveness and safety of the Covid vaccine and received two Pfizer injections.

“Shortly thereafter, he fell ill with a general feeling of malaise and fatigue that was later diagnosed as an auto-immune syndrome,” Leake reported.

“When you hear from your doctor that you are dying slowly, it is not fun,” Najadi said.

Najadi is calling for the arrests for crimes against humanity of Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and other globalist leaders who pushed the Covid vaccines.

In a video titled “Cutting Off the Head of the Snake In Geneva,” Najadi accuses Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the World Health Organization (WHO), the WEF, Big Pharma, and Big Tech of advocating for the global distribution of a dangerous bioweapon, “injecting nano-lipids into 5.7 billion people.”

GAVI was founded by Gates in 1999; Schwab heads the WEF; and the WHO is directed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. All three are based in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva,” Najadi declared. “And we Swiss are hosting them? That’s terrible.”

Najadi told Leake “the psyops was very well organized. They even duped Trump into it.”

In December of 2022, he filed a criminal complaint against Swiss President Alain Berset for knowingly making false and damaging claims about the Covid shots. He is also suing Pfizer in New York state civil court.

Berset announced in June that he would step down from Switzerland’s Federal Council government at the end of the year after more than a decade of ministerial service. He said it was “the right time to leave.”

In the video, Najadi said that the WEF should be stripped of its diplomatic immunity: “I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people,” he said.

Najadi said Switzerland “shouldn’t tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity,” injuring untold millions.

“I’m a victim of it,” he said. “I’m dying. And my mother too.”

Having successfully filed criminal charges against the Swiss president for allegedly misleading the Swiss people on Covid-19 vaccinations.

Pascal Najadi is now taking the fight to Pfizer. Full Interview: https://t.co/jEbaVffK4S pic.twitter.com/yXHklzKOls — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2023

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism