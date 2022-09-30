‘Reprehensible’: L.A. pastor condemns Newsom abortion billboards quoting Jesus

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2022

A Los Angeles-area pastor slammed Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom over billboards in multiple states which quote the words of Jesus in promoting California as an abortion-friendly state.

Pastor John MacArthur wrote an open letter to Newsom on Thursday over the billboards, which were erected in red states, which cite the words of Jesus Christ when he told his followers to love their neighbors.

“You further compounded the wickedness of that murderous campaign with a reprehensible act of gross blasphemy, quoting the very words of Jesus from Mark 12:31 as if you could somehow twist His meaning and arrogate His name in favor of butchering unborn infants,” MacArthur wrote. “You used the name and the words of Christ to promote the credo of Molech (Leviticus 20:1–5). It would be hard to imagine a greater sacrilege.”

The Newsom regime rented 18 billboards in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma. All of those states have passed or pushed for legislation to protect the unborn.

A billboard in Texas features a woman in handcuffs with the caption, “Texas doesn’t own your body. You do.” Another billboard asks, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.” At the bottom of the advertisement, Jesus is quoted from Mark 12:31.

MacArthur’s letter comes after he called out Newsom in a recent sermon for choosing to quote the words of Jesus to promote abortion, and said “A line was crossed this week that really really gripped my heart.”

“I say this because my heart is grieved that Christ should be so dishonored. Billboards across the country with the words of Jesus trying to support abortion? Terrifying,” he added.

During the summer of 2020, MacArthur’s Grace Community Church defied Newsom’s strict Covid lockdown orders regarding gathering and social distancing.

The church was later vindicated when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to pay Grace Community Church $400,000. The settlement stemmed from a Supreme Court decision declaring that churches in California could be exempt from enforcement of some of the state’s Covid policies.

NEW: Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live.

To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

