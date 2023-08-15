Reports: Team Biden could respond to Maui fire by declaring pandemic-like ‘climate emergency’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2023

In an interview with the Weather Channel earlier this month, Joe Biden said his team is “preparing the military” to “deal with the climate stuff.”

What that entails, a public policy think tank warned, is Team Biden declaring a “climate emergency” in order for the federal government to grant itself sweeping powers in order to “save the planet” from “global warming.”

“The signs are there” that the Biden administration will declare a “climate emergency” that would see “gas rationing, restrictions on electricity use, and limits on air travel,” the Heartland Institute reported on Aug. 11.

Though many meteorologists and ecologists say climate change had nothing to do with the Maui fire, the Biden Team will nonetheless use it in part as justification to declare a “climate emergency,” critics say.

Democrats were quick to blame the devastating Maui fire on climate change.

Hawaii Democrat Gov. Joshua Green stated: “That level of destruction, and a fire hurricane, something new to us in this age of global warming, was the ultimate reason that so many people perished.”

Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush tweeted: “My heart breaks hearing of the devastation in Maui. The climate crisis is here and its [sic] killing people. It’s time for @POTUS to declare a climate emergency.”

California Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee tweeted: “The climate is in crisis, and it’s not up for debate. We must declare a climate emergency & act before more lives are lost.”

Energy industry groups fear Team Biden is planning to declare a pandemic-like climate emergency.

“They’re leaning to that direction,” U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart told Just the News. “If you grant the president’s emergency powers to declare a climate emergency, it’s just like Covid.”

A “climate emergency” declaration could give Biden and the Democrats “vast and unchecked authority to shut down everything from communications to infrastructure,” warns Stewart. “They can literally do exactly what they did in Covid. If you disagree with the climate emergency, [speech] can be shut down. We really need to be paying attention to that because that power could be extended indefinitely until the ‘climate emergency’ is over. Who knows how long that would last.”

The warnings come after a video emerged of World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab’s daughter claiming that “climate lockdowns” are coming, as Slay News reported.

Nicole Schwab said during a WEF panel discussion that tyrannical restrictions during the Covid pandemic served as a precursor to coming “climate lockdowns.”

According to Nicole Schwab, Covid was a “tremendous opportunity” to test how the public would comply with authoritarian measures that could be used to usher in the WEF’s “Great Reset” agenda.

Meanwhile, even with mounting evidence that the Maui wildfire wasn’t caused by climate change, why do legacy media continue to advance the narrative?

“They’re paid to do so,” Watts said, noting that The Associated Press in early 2022 announced receiving a grant of over $1 million “to hire writers specifically to talk about climate change.”

“And to fulfill that mission, Watts added, “I have seen this again and again and again in The Associated Press.”

Anthony Watts, a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute and a meteorologist for 45 years, said many factors are at play in the Maui fire that aren’t related to a climate crisis.

“Hawaii is one of the most fire-prone states because of its topography,” Watts said. “Trade winds drop moisture on the east side of the island of Maui, and when air passes over the mountains and down the other side, it dries out and heats up.”

Watts noted that fields on Maui used to be rich with sugar cane plantations before Mauians stopped processing the crop and the last such operation closed in 2016. Unattended sugar cane fields were overtaken by dry, easily flammable grass first introduced by settlers in the 1900s.

“So what happened is that we’ve got a combination of native vegetation, which is very flammable and dry, [and] high winds going from east to west. There was nothing anyone could have done about it once the fire started. It was just a perfect storm of coincidental factors, as opposed to climate change,” Watts said.

University of Hawaii at Manoa professor and fire ecology specialist Clay Trauernicht agreed: “Blaming this on weather and climate is misleading. Hawaii’s fire problem is due to the vast areas of unmanaged, nonnative grasslands from decades of declining agriculture.”

The emergency declaration by Team Biden would also allow the government to place limits on meat and dairy consumption in order to meet the “Net Zero” goals of the globalist green agenda, the Heartland Institute noted.

“Enjoy steaks? Well, you can forget those,” the report said.

The Heartland Institute noted that the Biden administration has been working with the United Nations to prepare for the authoritarian restrictions.

The UN’s website, in fact, has just been updated with a new “climate emergency” page.

Late last month, UN Secretary-General António Guterres proclaimed: “The Earth is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable. The era of global warming has ended,” Guterres declared. The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Shifting blame for his failure to protect Maui residents, Hawaii Gov. @DrJoshGreen sees the wildfires as a way to advance the climate agenda. Gov. Green should resign and take his appointees with him. There will be no honest investigation or accountability without those… pic.twitter.com/pH6zqyNEVz — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 14, 2023

WATCH: Joe Biden bushes a bug off of Weather Channel reporter Stephanie Abrams’ chest. Abrams responds: “Oh thanks. Appreciate it.”pic.twitter.com/7UEdNuQAqa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2023

