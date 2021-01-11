Reports: Democrats moving to designate Trump rallies ‘domestic terrorism’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2021

Democrats in the Senate and House are planning to introduce legislation that would criminalize rallies held by President Donald Trump, reports say.

The Democrats want Make America Great Again rallies classified as “domestic terrorist activity,” according to reports by the Gateway Pundit and Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations.

Sperry tweeted on Sunday: Democrats in both the House and Senate are planning to draft legislation to classify MAGA rallies as “domestic terrorist activity” and require the FBI, DOJ & DHS to take steps to prevent such “domestic terrorism.”

Sperry said Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin was spearheading the effort in the Senate and Illinois Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider was leading the effort in the House.

Democrats “are literally criminalizing their opposition,” Jim Hoft wrote for Gateway Pundit on Monday. “And they are trampling the Constitutional right to freely assemble.”

“These are the same Democrats that supported Black Lives Matter — the violent group that caused $2 billion in destruction in 2020,” Hoft noted.

Meanwhile, New York Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Saturday set out his plan to remove Trump from office, saying the occupant of the White House is guilty of inciting sedition.

Calling Trump “treasonous” and “a clear and present danger,” Jeffries made his call on the steps of New York City Hall.

“Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately, he should be impeached, convicted and thrown out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and forever banished to the dustbin of history,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Also on hand was bumbling New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who added: “Anyone who is that treasonous, anyone who has lost control of his mental abilities as to start an insurrection against the United States should not have his finger on the nuclear button.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media