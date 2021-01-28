Report: U.S. power grid more vulnerable to crippling EMP attacks under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2021

Joe Biden’s decision to undo President Donald Trump’s ban on China’s involvement in the U.S. electric grid gives the communist regime of Chairman Xi Jinping a backdoor opening to attacking America’s electric supply, an intelligence analyst specializing in electromagnetic pulse attacks (EMP) said.

“Washington’s impotence and irresolution will invite future, increasingly aggressive cyberattacks,” Peter Pry told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard in a Jan. 27 analysis.

Those who believe it is of the utmost importance for the United States to prepare for an EMP attack say that China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran view the U.S. grid “as an easy target and one that could quickly be brought to its knees because so much of the economy relies on electricity, communications, and the Internet, all of which would cease in an attack,” Bedard wrote.

In a new report on Russia, Pry provided details in advancements in EMP warfare, or “cybergeddon,” Moscow has pushed, including a new weapon and high-speed delivery.

Unlike conventional warfare, he said that EMP weapons are exploded high enough up in the atmosphere to wipe out the electric grids and computers in huge sections of the country. The outages could last over a year.

He said enemy nations with the weapons “could black out North America and NATO Europe and win World War III at the speed of light.”

Pry’s report came on the 26th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear war scare in which the Kremlin mistakenly believed a Norwegian meteorological rocket was an incoming U.S. EMP attack, the closest the superpowers ever came to nuclear war.

Under pressure from Pry and others, the Trump administration made significant changes to protect U.S. military and other facilities from an EMP attack, but civilian facilities and the power grid remain vulnerable, Pry said.

“Totalitarian and authoritarian states view leadership crises and periods of deep domestic political division as invitations to aggression,” said Pry, who is the author of “Blackout Wars: State Initiatives to Achieve Preparedness Against an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Catastrophe” and “Civil-Military Preparedness an Electromagnetic Pulse Catastrophe”.

And it was made more inviting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand that Trump be barred from U.S. nuclear codes. That, Pry said, “is probably far more dangerous to U.S. national security than the mobbing of the Capitol.”

