Report: Network spent $854 million in 2022 for pro-abortion, pro-Left and pro-Hamas groups

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2023

The dark money Tides group shelled out more than $850 million in grants to leftist organizations in 2022, a report said. And it was not alone.

Citing newly released financial documents, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Dec. 7 that the group of nonprofits, which includes the Tides Foundation, Tides Center, Tides Network, Tides Inc. and the Tides Two Rivers Fund, sent out grants totaling $854.9 million to pro-abortion activists, leftist voter turnout organizations, organizations that are part of Arabella Advisors’ leftist dark money network, groups that helped organize pro-Hamas demonstrations following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, and bail funds in cities with high crime rates.

“The Tides Network, marching in lock-step with similarly sized left-wing ‘dark money’ groups like the Arabella Advisors network poured hundreds of millions of dollars from totally untraceable sources into activism meant to sway the outcome of elections,” Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at Capital Research Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The Left and the mainstream media would like to pretend this doesn’t happen every year, but the receipts are there for everyone to see,” Thayer said.

Tides gave money to groups that advocate for abortion on demand such a EMILY’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. All were directly involved in getting pro-abortion candidates elected in the 2022 midterms.

The financial documents detail how Tides gave money to voter turnout groups including the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Rideshare 2 Vote Aware, and the New Georgia Project, which transported voters to polling stations during the 2022 midterms in Georgia. While all three groups claim to be non-partisan, they promote left-wing stances, the report said.

Tides Foundation and Tides Center gave $132,000 to WESPAC, an organization that fiscally sponsors groups including National Students For Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement, according to their respective 2022 tax documents. Fiscal sponsorship is an agreement where an established nonprofit processes tax deductible donations on behalf of a group not registered as a nonprofit with the IRS, according to the American Bar Association.

“National Students For Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement organized dozens of anti-Israel protests across the English-speaking world, some of which featuring pro-Hamas rhetoric. Code Pink also got $100,000 from the Tides Foundation in 2022, according to the foundation’s tax filing, and has been involved in pro-Palestinian rallies across the country,” Robert Schmad wrote for The Daily Caller.

Jewish Voices for Peace and If Not Now collectively received $102,000 from the Tides Foundation, according to its tax documents. The groups were involved in high-profile pro-Palestinian protests where activists occupied a building at the U.S. Capitol and blocked entrances to the White House.

Tides also funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into bail funds and groups that cover jail bond payments.

The Chicago Community Bond Fund, Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project, Milwaukee Freedom Fund, Montgomery Bail Out Fund, and Northwest Community Bail Fund collectively drew $229,570 from the Tides Center, according to its 2022 tax filing.

Chicago, one of the cities where Tides bankrolled a bail fund, saw homicides near a decade high in 2022. Homicides in Milwaukee, meanwhile, rose 11 percent.

