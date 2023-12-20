Report: 40 new plagiarism accusations against Harvard president

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 20, 2023

A complaint detailing 40 new allegations of plagiarism against Harvard University President Claudine Gay was received by the Ivy League institution on Tuesday, a report said.

The new allegations “range from missing quotation marks around a few phrases or sentences to entire paragraphs lifted verbatim,” the Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday.

Accusations in the complaint span seven of Gay’s publications which comprise almost half of her scholarly output, the Free Beacon, which reviewed the complaint, reported.

Earlier this month, the Harvard Corporation said it had initiated an independent review of Gay’s work in October and found “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct. That review focused on just three of Gay’s papers.

“[I]t is impossible that your office has already reviewed the entirety of these materials,” the complaint reads, “as many … have not been previously reported or submitted.”

The Free Beacon noted:

Lurking in the background of the complaint is the question of whether Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, will be held to the same standards as the university’s own students, dozens of whom are disciplined for plagiarism each year. The school has typically been softer on faculty accused of academic dishonesty, either giving them a symbolic slap on the wrist or dismissing the charges altogether. … The new complaint could force a more comprehensive reckoning at a time when even liberal media outlets, including the Boston Globe, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and the Crimson, are taking concerns about Gay’s scholarship seriously.

