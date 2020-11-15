Rep. Gohmert: Software company in Germany had information on how many votes were changed

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2020

Citing former “intel people,” Rep. Louie Gohmert said the software company Scytl’s headquarters in Germany would have information on how many votes had been switched from Republican to Democrat during the 2020 election.

Gohmert said in a Nov. 13 video conference (see below) that he received information that there was “extremely compelling evidence that could be gleaned from Scytl. What were the votes going in? And which ones were changed going out?”

The Texas Republican mentioned a tweet written in German that was published on Nov. 8 which alleged that Scytl’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany was raided by the U.S. Army.

A translated version of the tweet mentioned by Gohmert reads in English: “Something big is coming. The Spanish software company Scytl, who offers election manipulation software worldwide, are in the crosshairs. The server for the manipulation was in Germany. A rogue who thinks badly. Tonight, the U.S. Army confiscated servers with a huge raid.”

During the alleged raid, the company’s servers were removed, Gohmert said. He admits in the video, “I don’t know the truth,” before referencing the alleged raid. The congressman was unable to provide any proof that the raid took place.

Lin Wood, who is part of the legal team investigating election fraud for President Donald Trump, tweeted on Nov. 13: “Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. Everything will be revealed.”

Scytl released a statement refuting the story, saying: “We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the U.S. We do not provide voting machines in the U.S. We did not provide online voting to U.S. jurisdictions for the U.S. elections. We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt. The U.S. Army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else. We are not owned by George Soros and have never been connected to him. We are not tied to Smartmatic, SGO, Dominion or Indra. We have no ties with Russia either.”

Democrat Party mouthpiece The Associated Press reported that Scytl “provided four election-related products to city, county and state clients for the Nov. 3 U.S. election, including an interface to train election workers, online tools to educate voters, an online platform for voters to request absentee ballots and an online platform to display real-time election results tabulated by local election officials.”

Andrea Widburg at American Thinker earlier reported that Scytl is “a Barcelona-based company that provides electronic voting systems worldwide, many of which have proven vulnerable to electronic manipulation. Scytl has (or had) Soros and Democrat party connections. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital has invested $40 million in Scytl.”

Gohmert said Scytl had filed for bankruptcy. Spanish outlet La Vanguardia reported in May 2020 the company had $75 million in debts.

Gohmert added: “It’s a little disturbing just to contemplate how corrupt the government has gotten with the whole Russia hoax, the framing of Mike Flynn, and so many others, Carter Page, Papadopoulos. This is a desperate time for our country.”

Widburg noted two Twitter threads which “contend that serious computer fraud two years ago in Texas, which turned strong red districts blue, was essentially a trial run for what’s been playing out across America in this election.”

One Twitter thread comes from Roscoe B. Davis, the other from Bad Kitty.

