Rep. Clay Higgins details what really happened on J6

January 7, 2024

Law enforcement, intelligence, and military officials lured Americans into a trap on Jan. 6, 2021, Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins told Tucker Carlson in an interview released on Saturday.

Higgins told Carlson that Congress has a “big file” on the “involvement of certain actors, you could say deep state actors within the federal government to set the stage for what happened in J4, 5, and 6, and to entrap thousands of Americans from across the country and lure them into this set stage on J4, 5, and 6.”

Carlson’s interview with Higgins:

Ep. 61 This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/U9yCWRVJSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2024

