Rep. Banks: New York Times compromised national security to damage Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2020

In its eagerness to do anything it takes to smear President Donald Trump, The New York Times not only compromised national security but has “blood” on its hands for reporting that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, a congressman and Afghanistan war veteran said.

“The real scandal: We’ll likely never know the truth… Because the @nytimes used unconfirmed intel in an ONGOING investigation into targeted killing of American soldiers in order to smear the President. The blood is on their hands,” Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican, said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany noted that the New York Times made an “absolutely irresponsible decision to falsely report” that Trump was briefed on the alleged bounties “when in fact he was not.”

Banks said that “having served in Afghanistan during the time the alleged bounties were placed, no one is angrier about this than me.”

The federal government will not be able to complete the investigation due to the Times story, Banks tweeted: “Now it’s impossible to finish the investigation. All b/c the @nytimes will do anything to damage @realdonaldtrump, even if it means compromising nat’l security.”

Banks added: “Sad, but many in the media & Congress rushed to judgement before learning the whole story. We should treat anonymously sourced @nytimes stories about Russia w/ skepticism. Here’s a fact: No President in my lifetime has been tougher on Russia than @realDonaldTrump.”

Banks said that the American people can see through the media’s fake news: “Americans don’t buy the phony Russia-Trump-Collusion narrative. THEY SEE President Trump’s rock solid record in support of our troops, our veterans & American exceptionalism. THEY SEE the media walk back claims of a Trump-Russia scandal over & over. So tired. Change it up!”

McEnany said during a press conference on Monday that the intelligence community has yet to verify information alleged in the Times report:

“There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations and in fact there are dissenting opinions from some within the intelligence community with regards to the veracity of what’s being reported. The veracity of the underlying allegations continue to be evaluated,” McEnany said.

After taking several questions on the report, McEnany called for The New York Times and The Washington Post to return the Pulitzer Prizes they were awarded for their reporting on the Russia hoax.

