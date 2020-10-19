Real reporter to Biden: What about Hunter’s laptop — Fake reporter to Biden: What flavor milkshake did you get

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday and reporters had a rare opportunity to ask the candidate about the New York Post reports on his son’s laptop, or maybe about his stance on court-packing.

As Biden left a fast food joint in Durham with his granddaughter, both with a milkshake in hand, a reporter shouted the following hard-hitting query:

“Mr. Biden, Mr. Biden, what flavor did you get?”

It wasn’t a kid reporter from Nickleodeon. Those on scene noted it was a reporter who covers the Biden campaign for Bloomberg.

“There has never been a presidential candidate less scrutinized than the 2020 Democratic nominee,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha noted. “And this is after political media screaming about transparency for the past four years. You either hold the powerful or potentially accountable or you don’t.”

An actual reporter who was at the scene on Sunday asked Biden about the FBI seizing Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Democrat candidate refused to answer and walked away.

Biden, by the way, had no trouble answering the fake reporter’s milkshake question, saying he got “one vanilla and one chocolate.”

Another actual reporter, CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson, asked Biden on Friday for his response to the New York Post’s article.

Erickson posted a video of the exchange on Twitter, tweeting in his message, “I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a ‘smear campaign’ and then went after me. ‘I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.’ ”

Just how ridiculous the milkshake question was became evident when the Biden campaign reportedly called a lid until after the next debate, which takes place on Thursday.

“This week is mostly about debate prep,” CBS political correspondent Ed O’Keefe said Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

Biden “will not be seen again after today until Thursday night in Nashville at that next debate,” O’Keefe added. “So they’re going to keep him focused on that.”

