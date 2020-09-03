Queen Pelosi: Salon owner denies setting up speaker; Her business ‘done’ after threats

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2020

The owner of the San Francisco salon where a mask-less House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flouted coronavirus rules to receive a personal hair wash and blow-out says she has received death threats and her business is essentially “done” after Pelosi complained that she was the victim of a “set up” climaxing a months-long lockdown

Erica Kious, the owner of the e Salon SF, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson she has received death threats in the wake of exposing Pelosi’s visit to her business on Monday.

Pelosi “had called the stylist, or her assistant did, and had made the appointment so the appointment was already booked so there was no way I could have set that up,” Kious said. “And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years, I mean I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up so that’s absolutely false.”

Pelosi said Wednesday that she was the victim of a “set up” by the salon and added the salon owes her an apology.

Kious added: “For the past six months, we are pretty much done. We have lost at least 60 percent of our clients, I’ve lost the majority of my staff. So six months is a long time to be closed down. Just to see her come in, especially her not wearing a mask, that’s what really got to me. This isn’t political, it’s the fact she came in and didn’t have a mask on. If she is in there comfortably then why are we shut down?”

Pelosi was seen on the salon’s security footage walking around without a mask, an image that went viral on social media and resulted in her getting mocked by many people, including President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted: “Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask–despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Pelosi claimed she wasn’t wearing a face mask because she just had her hair washed, asking the reporters questioning her if they wore a face mask when washing their hair.

“I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always wear a mask. And that picture is when I just came out of the bowl.”

New restrictions in San Francisco allow hair salons to operate outdoors, but certain procedures – such as shampooing, color and chemical treatments – are still not allowed.

Ian Smith, a New Jersey gym owner who fought to keep his business open after Gov. Phil Murphy shuttered all so-called “non-essential” businesses, told told The Washington Examiner:

This is not about public health. It’s about control and power. These people think they are above the law. These people need to be put in their place. They are out of control. They think that they are rulers. They forget that they are elected public servants. Things need to change, and now.

Smith Salon owner Wendy Diaz told Fox News: “I just found it so hypocritical because we have been told that if we open prior to us being able to open in Lodi, that we would get our license revoked. It was pretty much pure shock.”

Shayana Flick, who owns ReWAXation, added: “To see Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done indoors was absolutely a slap in the face to every single person in our personal care industry throughout California that has been struggling and fighting to work inside for the last six months.

“Not only that, it was a slap in the face to every single small business owner in our industry that has been forced to close down businesses for good over the last six months because of the arbitrary guidelines put in place by the California elected officials.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted:

Let’s just give Pelosi the benefit of the doubt and say, OK, Nance, you were set up, the salon did you wrong, and you were unfairly targeted for political hit. So, who made you take off the mask? Pelosi, who’s been campaigning for every man, woman and child to wear a face mask for months — as well as stay home, stay out of work and stand by and wait for the stimulus check — didn’t have to remove her mask to have her hair washed. The average American citizen isn’t given that option. And this is the main outrage: Pelosi gets privileges not granted the average American citizen. Pelosi gets the special-class treatment; the American citizens — her employers, her bosses — get the second-class treatment. And it’s not just Pelosi. It’s plenty of other politicians, too — and from both parties. Far too many of today’s elected leaders campaign with humility only to serve with elitism and arrogance. The Founding Fathers would be ashamed. And outraged. And saddened. In today’s America, there are two distinct classes: The permanent political class, and the paying peons. We the people, the ones who are supposed to be the bosses of politicians, the ones who are supposed to be even the bosses of presidents, have become the paying peons. We pay so they can play how they wish.

