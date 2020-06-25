Progressive NFL running back slams ‘do nothing’ Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2020

A Los Angeles Chargers running back, who GQ referred to as “the most progressive voice in the NFL,” slammed Democrats in a series of social media posts on Wednesday.

Justin Jackson tweeted: “Democrats be like ‘I hear you, and I understand why you’re upset. Here’s how we’re going to do nothing to address your concerns. The orange man is bad, and you have nowhere else to go. Now, would you like a hug? No free healthcare but we offer free hugs here.’ ”

A Twitter user responded to Jackson: “I think you say a lot of very smart things on here but this isn’t one of them. LGBTQ rights aren’t “free hugs.” ACA was flawed but it gave millions access to affordable health care; it was a start, and the GOP wasn’t giving more. Better environmental protections aren’t nothing.”

Jackson, replied: “The democrats had a supermajority and Obamacare passed with 0 republican votes. It left 30 million people without healthcare. Healthcare stocks soared after it passed. It was fully in the democrats power to provide Americans with what the rest of the world has. Do more research”.

Jackson, a graduate of Northwestern, added: “America became the biggest net exporter of oil under Obama and Biden but remind me about the environment please”.

The 25-year-old Jackson later said that any Democrat who wore the kente cloth and knelt in solidarity with African-Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s police-involved death should be voted out of office.

“Any democrat who wore that kente cloth and took a knee for a photo op needs to get primaried immediately. Get them out. Embarrassing,” Jackson tweeted.

A supporter of Bernie Sanders, Jackson later said he was reluctant to support Joe Biden in the November election.

“When you put forward a candidate like that and you automatically pledge your vote to him — which is what people are saying we have to do because of who Trump is — then Biden doesn’t need anything else from you. If people end up wanting to support or vote for Biden, then whatever, I don’t blame you for doing that.

“I understand Trump is a threat. I just don’t think he’s the unique threat everyone says he is; he’s just another Republican pushed to the right by American politics, making his policies unconscionable. I don’t think he’s any worse than George Bush, who was an awful president and destroyed the communities I come from, as well as communities around the world.”

Mob attacks Wisconsin Democrat

The leftist mob which was rampaging in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday night turned their anger toward a Democrat politician.

The Madison Police Department reported that, shortly after 10:30 p.m., two statues, the Forward replica and one honoring a Civil War soldier who fought to end slavery, were toppled.

Democrat state Sen. Tim Carpenter was at the demonstration taking video when he was attacked. Carpenter said the assault left him injured and suffering from a possible concussion.

Carpenter posted the 11 second clip to Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying that he “took this pic [and] it got me assaulted & beat up.” According to Carpenter, eight to ten people were involved in the attack and were punching and kicking him in the head, neck, and ribs.

At the time of the tweet, Carpenter stated he might have suffered a concussion, his vision was a little blurry, and his neck and ribs were sore, local NBC 15 reported.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

