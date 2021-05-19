Professor: China in 2020 defeated U.S. in ‘biological war’; Western civilization is ‘doomed’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2021

The communist government in China put America “back in its place” in 2020 by winning a biological war, a professor with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said in a video that recently appeared online.

“In 2020, China won the trade war, science and technology war, and especially the biological war,” said Ping Chen, a professor at Peking University and senior researcher at the CCP-affiliated think tank China Institute of Fudan University.

“The Western model has failed, the 500-year maritime civilization is doomed, the CCP has won and will lead the way of the modernization in the new era after the biology revolution after the 2020 CCP Virus pandemic,” Ping said.

Ping states in the video, which was translated by New York-based Chinese blogger Jennifer Zeng, that China’s “achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record. So for the liberal, America-worshiping cult within China, their worship of the U.S. is actually unfounded.”

“After this trade war and biological warfare, the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape,” Ping said.

Ping also commented on the 2020 U.S. election: “I think Trump’s attempt to restore the declining international status of the U.S. during his 4 years has failed. This failure is not only the failure of Trump’s personal campaign for re-election as president, but also the failure of the neo-liberalism-led globalization of the past four decades led by the U.S. and the UK.”

“Therefore, the development and modernization model of the U.S. and Europe is not worthy of China’s imitation and repetition,” Ping added.

Many scientists and current and former U.S. officials, including former CDC Director Robert Redfield, have said they believe Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

