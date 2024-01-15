Principal in Iowa gender-fluid school shooting dies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 15, 2024

An Iowa principal who put himself in harm’s way to protect students during a school shooting carried out by a gender-fluid student has died, a funeral home confirmed.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger after the family announced it on a GoFundMe page.

Dylan Butler, 17, who used he/they pronouns, shot and killed 11-year-old sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff. Along with Marburger, four others were shot in the rampage by Butler, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Jan. 4 attack began in the school’s cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class. Authorities said Butler had a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun. Authorities also found a “pretty rudimentary” improvised explosive device in Butler’s belongings which was disarmed.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement: “Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death. Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”

When it was revealed that Butler identified as “gender-fluid,” legacy media moved quickly to shift the narrative, saying Butler carried out the attack because he had been “relentlessly” bullied.

The Associated Press cited classmates as saying Butler was “hurting” from the “bullying” and got tired of the “harassment.”

In November 2023, an Illinois trans-identified biological male, Jason “Alexia” Lee Willie, was arrested on criminal charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot up schools and rape Christian girls in the bathroom. His threats were allegedly modeled after transgender Nashville Christian Covenant School mass shooter Audrey “Aiden” Hale.

Willie had asserted that the attacks would be justified due to claims that “transgender people are being picked on,” saying that “We are at war.” He mentioned transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale and threatened that there would be more similar attacks.

The recent leak of pages of the manifesto written by Hale provided a detailed plan as to how Hale would kill innocent students and faculty members at the Covenant Christian School. Three young children and three school staff members were killed before Hale, 28, was shot dead by responding police on March 27, 2023.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines