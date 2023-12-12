Poll shock: 1 in 5 who used mail ballots admit to participating in 2020 voting fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2023

Some 20 percent of individuals who voted by mail in the 2020 election admit they committed voting fraud, according to a new poll by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports.

Asked in the poll “During the 2020 election, did you fill out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child?”, 21 percent of respondents who said they voted by mail answered “yes.”

Filling out a ballot for someone else is illegal in all states. Some states allow people to assist others with voting.

“For the past three years, Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true. This conclusion isn’t based on conspiracy theories or suspect evidence, but rather from the responses made directly by the voters themselves,” said Justin Haskins, director of the Heartland Institute’s Socialism Research Center.

Additionally, 17 percent of mail-in voters admitted they voted “in a state where you were no longer a permanent resident.”

Seventeen percent of mail-in voters also admitted to signing a “ballot or ballot envelope on behalf of a friend or family member.”

Both voting in a state where you are no longer a permanent resident and forging a signature on a ballot or ballot envelope are fraudulent activities that invalidate votes, when caught by election officials.

“Other surveys have shown that sizable groups of voters agree the election was plagued with fraud, but this is the first in which voters told a pollster they were involved,” noted Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

According to election data, more than 43 percent of 2020 voters cast ballots by mail, the highest percentage in U.S. history.

Also in the Heartland/Rasmussen poll, 10 percent of all respondents — not just those who said they voted by mail — claimed that they know “a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance who has admitted … that he or she cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 in a state other than his or her state of permanent residence.”

Eight percent of all respondents said “a friend, family member, or organization, such as a political party” offered them “pay” or a “reward” for agreeing to vote in the 2020 election.

“The 2020 election was unlike any other in history as tens of millions of Americans voted by mail due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, many experts warned that massive mail-in voting could result in widespread voter fraud. Unfortunately, these concerns were prophetic, as the results of this poll clearly show that a large number of voters did indeed fraudulently cast ballots in the 2020 election,” Heartland Editorial Director Chris Talgo added.

