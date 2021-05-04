Poll: 80 percent see border situation as ‘crisis that needs to be addressed immediately’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2021

Team Biden continues to insist there is no crisis at the U.S. southern border. Joe Biden even went so far in an interview with NBC News last week as to claim that his team has “gotten control” of the situation.

The overwhelming majority of American voters disagree, according to a new poll.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that 80 percent of respondents said the current situation at the border is “a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately.”

Just 20 percent said the situation at the border is “something that can be dealt with” by Joe Biden’s current immigration policy.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll surveyed 1,872 registered voters between April 27-29, according to The Hill.

In the NBC interview, Biden complained that he inherited “one god-awful mess at the border” from President Donald Trump, one made worse by “the failure to have a real transition — cooperation from the last administration, like every other administration has done.”

Specifically, he claims, “We didn’t find out they had fired a whole lot of people, that they were understaffed considerably.”

The New York Post said in a May 1 editorial that the “understaffed” claim is just another in a long line of Biden lies when it comes to border security.

“It’s near-impossible to fire a career federal employee, while political appointees always exit when the other party takes over the executive branch,” The Post noted. “Anyway, Trump was adding to the Border Patrol and other enforcement branches his whole time in office.”

In reality, The Post noted, Biden “inherited a package of successful policies . . . that he immediately overturned. And Team Trump gave Team Biden a very public warning that doing so would bring chaos, so the core ‘transition’ problem is on you, Joe.”

Mark Morgan, then the acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said in December: “If the current policies in place are revoked as critics have promised they would do . . . the 2,300 [migrant encounters] a day will become a full-blown crisis overnight as we stand by and watch the numbers go even higher, making last year’s crisis pale in comparison.”

As The Post pointed out: “Biden ignored the advice — and we’re now seeing 6,000 encounters a day.”

As for Biden’s claim to NBC that “We’ve now got control” of the border situation, The Post said that was “Bull: The numbers keep climbing with no sign of a slowdown. And over 22,000 children remain in the care of Health and Human Services, which takes over when they leave immigration custody.”

The Post concluded: “It’s long past time for Biden to stop offering lame excuses instead of action and actually fix the ‘god-awful mess’ he created. The worse it gets, the more the public will suspect he’s lying about every other ‘challenge’ facing the nation.”

