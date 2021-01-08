Parler CEO slams Facebook, Twitter oligarchs for censorship

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2021

“If free speech truly is the enemy and we must restrict and censor the voices of people to keep our country safe then our country is already lost,” Parler CEO John Matze said after Facebook and Twitter blocked President Donald Trump from their platforms.

Amid the ongoing censorship of conservatives on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, free speech advocates are flocking to Parler.

“If one man’s voice is a threat to our nation but his holding of the presidential office is not, than it is apparent the powers of the presidency are less powerful than a single voice,” Matze said. “Why should any of us settle to giving up our rights to free speech?”

Matze added: “It’s clear that Facebook and Twitter believe the ends justify the means. They believe the American people are weak. They insult our founding fathers by suggesting Zuckerberg and Dorsey know what is best for us.

“Parler is not an arbiter of truth. We believe in you. We believe you are wise enough to decide for yourself and trust that given access to all information we can self govern. The solution is clear. If you believe in free speech, and our founding principles of our republic, then we must liberate others by promoting free speech Parler.”

Tiffany Trump posted a comment on Parler about her father being banned from Twitter, asking: “Whatever happened to free speech?”

Matze responded: “You won’t find it on the Twitters with all those bird brains in charge. They are not a platform but a publisher. They don’t want free speech and as a byproduct, they must not like democracy.

“A functioning democratic republic and democratic process requires discussion, debate and access to information. We the people must make our own choices, determine for ourselves what is true and false. We must be our own fact checkers. None of this can be done without free speech and free access to information.

“We must liberate ourselves from their manipulation and dystopian tactics of control.”

