Palestinian Authority says continued salaries for terrorists is top priority

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2018

The Palestinian Authority (PA), shrugging off pressure from the U.S. and Israel, said it will continue to pay generous salaries to terrorists.

The daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, the PA’s propaganda outlet, reported that “Director of [PLO] Commission of Prisoners and Released Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr emphasized that the leadership, led by [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas, will continue to support the resolve of the prisoners and their families and will not succumb to the Israeli and American pressures calling to stop the Martyrs’ (Shahids) and prisoners’ salaries (rawatib) and allowances (mukhassasat).”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate passed the Taylor Force Act which cuts aid to the PA as long as it continues to pay salaries to terrorists. The legislation was named for U.S. army veteran Taylor Force, who was murdered in a stabbing attack in Jaffa.

Abu Bakr further “expressed his pride in the prisoners, who did not hesitate to sacrifice years of their lives for the freedom of the country and the people…”

Abu Bakr’s comments echoed those of Abbas, who recently said that Palestinian Arab terrorists and murderers are “stars in the sky.”

Arutz Sheva noted in an Oct. 2 report that “Abbas also stated that the last PA penny would be spent on prisoners before being used for ongoing PA expenses. Abbas can say this because he knows that while foreign donors refuse to pay salaries to Palestinian terrorists many are willing to fund other PA expenses.”

In August, the Trump administration announced it would cut more than $200 million in bilateral assistance to the PA, following a review of the funding for projects in the Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments