‘Outrageous’: Team Biden funding both sides of Russia-Ukraine war

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2022

Team Biden is sending billions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funds to Ukraine while at the same time being engaged in negotiations with Russia’s ally Iran which would provide Iran billions of dollars via sanctions relief, former Trump administration official Ric Grenell said.

“All the while Iran supplies Russia with drones to attack Ukraine,” Grenell added.

In an Oct. 17 tweet, Grenell noted that “Biden is officially on both sides of the Ukraine war.”

Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence, cited $19 billion in U.S. funds that have gone to Ukraine while at the same time Team Biden is engaged in talks with the brutal Iranian regime in hopes of reviving the nuclear deal which President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from.

The Biden administration is funding “all sorts of foreign countries, foreign wars, foreign entanglements. And [officials] don’t ever really see the strategic blunder that is happening,” Grenell said on Just the News’s John Solomon Reports podcast. “And I think most Americans struggle with understanding the very clear reason why we’re putting $19 billion into Ukraine.”

Team Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is “negotiating with Iran, promising them all sorts of gifts to control their nuclear issue, which I would argue is not controlling their nuclear issue, but it’s encouraging them to continue their terrorist ways,” Grenell told Solomon.

Grenell added that the administration is “literally on both sides of the war. Now in Ukraine, we’re working with the Iranians who are supplying the Russians and we’re giving money to the Ukrainians. It’s outrageous.”

For the D.C. Swamp, Grenell added, it’s just business as usual.

“For Washington, it just means that all those big contractors get to get more money, a war goes on, and they keep funding this whole mess. Meanwhile, diplomacy is pushed off to the side.”

