Outrage greets release of J6 videos; Some Republicans demand investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2023

Republicans accused the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 of ignoring evidence and called for an investigation after newly released video from Jan. 6, 2021 showed police firing tear gas and stun grenades into a peaceful crowd outside the Capitol while inside the building police were seen shaking hands with protesters who had entered.

Many who have viewed the newly released videos say they clear up whether the violence that took place on J6 was spontaneous or incited.

“New video clips [see below] seem to show capitol police firing rubber bullets, tear gas grenades, and stun grenades into crowds of peaceful protesters on J6 before anyone tried to enter the capitol building, possibly triggering the violence that would follow (and creating the footage that was played ad nauseum on major news networks as proof of insurrection),” Zero Hedge noted on Saturday.

“Keep in mind that if such tactics had been used to incite BLM or pro-Palestinian riots there would undoubtedly be 24/7 news coverage of it,” Zero Hedge added. “These revelations further confirm why J6 footage was withheld from the country for so long. It’s easy to control the narrative when you have all the evidence under lock and key.”

Several Republicans said the committee must be investigated.

“Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger ever refer to any of these tapes?” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X. “Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat.”

The newly released video (see below) also shows police inside the Capitol greeting and shaking hands with protesters who are peacefully walking through the building.

Many of the protesters in the videos are “now languishing in prison” because of the media and Select Committee narrative of a violent insurrection, Zero Hedge added.

Revolver News noted: “Many January 6 political prisoners feel unheard and isolated because the government and its FBI stooges have consistently denied the reality experienced by most people at the Capitol. Except for a few unruly individuals—who could have been planted informants—many law-abiding, patriotic Americans thought they were on a guided tour, and you can see why, thanks to this clip. Yet now, these individuals are being treated as if they were ISIS terrorists. This harsh and unjust label has had devastating effects, leading some Americans to tragically end their lives. Those deaths could be a direct result of the U.S. government’s lies and actions against its own citizens. What they did is not just shameful; it should also be considered criminal.”

“The J6 committee was a sham,” Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls said on X. “I knew it then. Everyone knows it now. Let’s investigate the investigators.”

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he would be releasing all of the Capitol Hill security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 protest online for the public to view.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” Johnson said.

Not all of the tapes will be unveiled to the public. About five percent of the footage will be withheld because it may “involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture,” Johnson said.

Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the Administration Committee oversight subcommittee that reviewed the tapes, said the goal was to “provide the American people with transparency.”

“As I’ve said all along — the American people deserve transparency, accountability, and real answers supported by facts instead of a predetermined political narrative,” he said.

The Department of Justice has charged almost 1,200 individuals with federal crimes following the J6 protest. Over 800 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial, and about 700 people have been sentenced, with about two-thirds receiving prison terms ranging from three days to 22 years.

Look at all this early J6 footage @TuckerCarlson could show the world, but won’t. His producer @gregg_re and his team at Fox were given all of this last year. #J6CoverUp J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did. pic.twitter.com/xNNsB8XfBy — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) September 6, 2023

Matthew Perna hung himself because the government refused to acknowledge that some people walked inside the Capitol and wandered around. The government wanted everybody to believe that every person who went inside Capitol did so to do harm. At least 5 human beings have killed… pic.twitter.com/Y6mIaf5SuR — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 18, 2023

