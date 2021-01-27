‘Old friend’ Biden brands ‘China virus’ as hate speech; Pompeo fires back

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2021

The coronavirus originated in China. It is literally a China virus.

Specifically, ground zero for the virus was the city of Wuhan. It is the Wuhan virus.

Since it was allowed to spread throughout the world by the Chinese Communist Party, some call it the CCP virus.

Identifying it with its origins, as most other contagions have been, is not xenophobic or anti-Asian or racist.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on Joe Biden’s team to acknowledge as much after Biden signed a memo on Tuesday that condemns rising racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

“The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin,” the memo states.

“Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons,” the Biden memo says.

Not so fast.

“I’ve called it the ‘Wuhan virus’ almost ever since its inception,” Pompeo said during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox News Primetime,” emphasizing the importance of recognizing where the virus first emerged.

Pompeo went on to urge the new administration not to live up to its reputation of being enablers for the regime in Beijing which makes no secret of regarding the United States as its enemy.

It is common to name a virus after its place of origin.

In fact, The Washington Post itself ran a story on Jan. 25 headlined “Moderna says its vaccine protects against British and South African coronavirus variants”.

Ari Fleischer tweeted: “Wait a minute…After months of being told it was racist to refer to COVID as a ‘Chinese virus’ the WP refers to its new strains as ‘British and South African variants.’ So you can use the name of the nation where it comes from, so long as that nation is not China. Got it.”

Pompeo noted the virus “began in Wuhan. It is, in fact, a virus that came from that place. We know that the Chinese Communist Party covered that up. We know that they disappeared doctors and journalists who wanted to write about it and were told they couldn’t.”

“These are important things,” he added. “The American people need to know them because they matter. They matter for our health, for our safety, for economic prosperity and for our security, and I hope and I’m counting on this next administration to do what the American people demand of them and continue to confront the Chinese Communist Party.”

CCP officials in early December knew that the virus had appeared in Wuhan, but sat on the information for six weeks. They arrested those who tried to warn of the danger, accusing them of spreading “rumors,” and employed the regime’s rigorous censorship to prevent media coverage and to delete any mentions of it from social media.

“This virus has now destroyed thousands and thousands and thousands of lives,” Pompeo continued. “Economic toll that is unequaled in an awfully long time, and it began in a place — Wuhan, China — and the CCP did everything it could to give itself the time to respond to it on its own terms, and it didn’t do what it was supposed to do.”

“It [CCP] had a duty to the world to let us know that this [COVID-19] indeed had human-to-human transmission and that it had begun, that this threat had begun. That was enormously costly to the American people and those are facts, so yes, I hope this administration and everyone in the world will acknowledge where it began and how the CCP misbehaved,” Pompeo added.

“We have to put in place processes to make sure that something like this can never emanate from China again.”

