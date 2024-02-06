Not satire: Democrats complain of late night ballot counts for El Salvador president

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2024

Not satire.

U.S. Democrats are questioning the “constitutionality” of the Feb. 4 election in El Salvador, in which populist President Nayib Bukele won re-election with nearly 90 percent of the vote.

The Democrats expressed concerns about “unconstitutional moves” that “strongly influenced” the election results in El Salvador, with some pointing to voting totals which “suddenly jumped” overnight.

The U.S. complainers included Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sen. TIm Kaine of Virginia, and Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

The senators said in a statement: “While people exercised their right to vote, we are troubled by the unconstitutional moves that strongly influenced the outcome of Sunday’s election and statements by the Vice President about ‘eliminating’ and ‘replacing’ democracy.”

According to The Associated Press, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s preliminary results showed ballots from 31 percent of polling places had been counted by late Sunday, but that figure suddenly jumped to 70 percent Monday morning.

“Talk about a plot twist, right? When Americans voice concerns over our sketchy elections, they’re branded as ‘election deniers,’ told to zip it, and lectured that 2020 was the fairest election in the cosmos,” Revolver News noted. “Yet, when there’s a monumental landslide in a country that’s been totally transformed for the better, suddenly the Dems are wringing their hands and throwing side-eye at the results. The sheer audacity of these shameless shmucks is beyond belief.”

Revolver News added: “Dems are fretting over the legitimacy of an election where a beloved, right-wing hero triumphed by more than 80 points. If it weren’t so tragic, you’d almost laugh. By their own logic, they’re conspiracy theorists and election deniers. But sure, let’s gear up for the 2024 tsunami of sketchy mail-in ballots and let freedom ring, shall we?”

BREAKING: Only minutes after polls closed in El Salvador, Nayib Bukele has won with close to 90% of the vote El Salvador’s Trump will remain President for the next 5 years in a big blow to the radical left & gangs This is what happens when politicians deliver on their promises.… pic.twitter.com/3CKkfxLuWl — George (@BehizyTweets) February 4, 2024

Get a load of this: Senate Democrats expressed concerns about “unconstitutional moves” that “strongly influenced” the election results in El Salvador And the Hill is reporting about how voting totals “suddenly jumped” overnight That could never happen here, right? pic.twitter.com/HMACYYJg3h — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 5, 2024

