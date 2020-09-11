Not political? LA health chief says schools shouldn’t re-open ‘until after the election’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2020

The Left’s insistence that the coronavirus is not being politicized took a big hit when the Los Angeles County Public Health director said the county’s schools should not re-open for in-person classes “until after the election.”

“We don’t realistically anticipate that we would be moving to either tier 2 or to re-opening K-12 schools at least until after the election, in early November,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer was recorded saying in a conference call with school administrators and medical staff.

“When we look at the timing of everything, it seems to us a more realistic approach to this would be to think that we’re going to be where we are now until we are done with the election,” Ferrer said.

The recording was played on KFI’s “John and Ken Show”.

Ferrer’s comments led the radio show’s hosts to speculate about why she chose to use the General Election instead of some other day like Halloween, as a target date, and whether the county health department and schools were trying to manipulate public opinion in favor of the Democrats.

“What does it have to do with the elections?” one of the hosts asks. “That makes no sense, she just picked a date, the elections.”

One of the hosts speculated that opening school campuses to all students could help President Donald Trump at the pools.

“I interpret it as they’re holding off until the election because sending the kids back into school would put everybody in a good mood,” a host said. “They’ll feel that the whole nightmare is over and that gives goodwill to Trump and more votes.”

“What caught my attention on this was that she said election not just once, but she says it twice,” KFI News radio reporter Steve Gregory said.

The county health department claimed in a statement to Fox News that Ferrer’s election reference is an expected point in time to give context to how re-opening plans are proceeding.

“Dr. Ferrer’s comment was related only to timing any expanded school re-openings to allow for enough time from the implementation of changes to assess impact prior to expansions,” a county Department of Public Health spokesperson told Fox News.

This summer, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest district with nearly 735,000 students, announced it would start the school year with only distance learning.

Starting Sept. 14, K-12 schools in Los Angeles County can offer on-campus services for small groups of students with disabilities or students requiring instruction for English as a second language, along with other specialized school services.

