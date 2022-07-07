North Las Vegas mayor leaves ‘anti-American’ Democrat Party for GOP

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 7, 2022

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, a Democrat, announced that he is switching parties and running for re-election as a Republican.

Lee said he could no longer be part of a Democrat Party which embraces socialism and an “anti-American” agenda.

“The party moved past me. In fact, Democrats are now leaving that party in droves because of the socialist agenda that has taken place in the Democratic Party,” Lee said. “They’re totally anti-American. There was nowhere for people who thought and felt like I did about the virtues and values and morals of being a good American. It was time to leave. They have destroyed the Democratic Party now.”

Lee argued the Democrats’ “elitist” and “socialist” agenda is not one he “can stand with anymore.”

“They had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the Socialist Party. It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it’s not the party I can stand with anymore,” he said.

“The working class, or working men and women of this country, and also the small business owners are not a part of the conversation anymore. It all has to do with the elitists and it has to do with the socialists. That is not the agenda that I have in mind for this country of the future,” Lee continued.

“When you’re a pro-life Democrat, a pro-gun Democrat, and you’re a very conservative person, that’s not really well known in the Democratic Party anymore. And so for me to hang on as long as I did, hoping the party would change, it didn’t, it got worse,” he added.

A report noted that more than 1.7 million voters have recently left the Democrat Party to join the GOP.

