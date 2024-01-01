No second trial for SBF; Uniparty gives itself ‘get out of jail free card’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2024

The Biden Department of Justice said on Friday it does not plan to proceed with a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Critics immediately slammed the decision which, they say, essentially allows Democrats and other uniparty operatives who benefited from donations from the disgraced FTX founder to avoid being outed.

“So we won’t know which politicians he bribed or whose campaigns he influenced? That collective sigh of relief you are hearing is from the DEEP STATE,” Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said in a post to X.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said the case has “became too high-profile for the DOJ to completely ignore, but they made sure laundering $100 million of customers’ money to Schumer, Biden, and McConnell and other dark money groups would never blow back on the ‘elite.’ Trump faces 700 years in federal prison, but America’s uniparty cabal just gave themselves a get out of jail free card. You’re witnessing D.C. corruption in realtime.”

In a Friday letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said they do “not plan to proceed with a second trial” as “much of the evidence that would be offered in a second trial was already offered in the first trial and can be considered by the Court at the defendant’s March 2024 sentencing.”

Political Moonshine noted in a Dec. 30 report: “The analysis told us a year ago how the SBF/FTX matter was going to go and be covered-up and it’s going exactly that way and right on time.”

In axing a second trial, the DOJ also attempts to bury the SBF/FTX key contribution to the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine.

“This is critical for the Ukraine/FTX/SBF crypto-based money laundering operation that sent $42 billion of Ukrainian aid laundered through NGOs and converted into crypto to be sent back to the U.S. in the form of campaign contributions to the same people voting to authorize that aid,” Political Moonshine noted in a Dec. 30 report detailing the Ukraine/SBF connection.

Political Moonshine notes:

The architecture of Ukraine is critical to understand and it distills down to fundamental pieces. For one, from the shadowy backdrop oligarchs run the world and this is especially so where billionaire Ihor Kolomoyskyi installed TV actor Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine’s president. This was subsequent to U.S. Intelligence Community [Obama, Biden, Clinton, Kerry and Nuland] regime change operations in the nation beginning in 2014 and sold to the world as the ‘Euromaidan Revolution.’ Once installed and serving as a U.S. proxy working under U.S. orders in much the same way that Joe Biden works for Beijing, Zelensky nationalized PrivatBank, which was the nation’s first and only banking institution engaged in crypto. Once NGOs are dragged in as necessary conduits and interfaces, the nationalization of PrivatBank put it under direct control by Zelensky’s government ergo the control of the U.S.

Political Moonshine had detailed in a Nov. 13 report how evidence shows “the now certain Ukrainian money laundering operation that was used to fund the stolen 2022 midterm elections.”

Bankman-Fried, who was accused of stealing from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has been incarcerated since August when a judge revoked his bail for alleged witness tampering. He was found guilty in December on seven federal charges, and his sentencing is slated for March 28.

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton said in a post on X that the decision by the Biden DOJ is a “disgrace.”

A disgrace. The DOJ has shown again, that it is NOT an independent agency. Who is the Attorney General protecting? https://t.co/f7G8hdfjvR — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) December 30, 2023

