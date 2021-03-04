No firearms recovered during Jan. 6 Capitol breach, FBI says

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2021

The Department of Justice, not known for moving quickly on politically-charged transgressions, has charged more than 300 people with taking part in breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

An FBI official testified before the Senate on Wednesday that no firearms were recovered from any of those arrested during the breach of the Capitol.

When asked by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson whether firearms were recovered or if any suspect was charged with firearms offenses, FBI counterterrorism official Jill Sanborn responded: “To my knowledge, none.”

“I believe that the only shots that were fired were the ones that resulted in the death of the lady,” Sanborn also testified, referring to the officer-involved shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

The testimony destroys the narrative pushed by Democrats and the corporate media that an “armed insurrection” took place on Jan. 6.

Johnson said in an earlier interview with The New York Times: “I would say, if it’s properly termed an ‘armed insurrection,’ it was a pretty ragtag one. This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”

Johnson added: “If that was a planned armed insurrection, you really have a bunch of idiots.”

While the FBI confirmed no firearms were recovered from those arrested during the Jan. 6 riot, there are reports of people being arrested on gun charges who were in D.C. on Jan. 6.

One of the reports noted that an Antifa member who claimed to be in D.C. to “counter-protest” was arrested, while another noted that two Virginia men who drove to the nation’s capital to attend the Jan. 6 rally also were arrested on gun possession charges.

The Gateway Pundit said the reports show “the disparity between how federal prosecutors apply the law to Trump supporters and those associated with Antifa is anything but equal.”

NBC News reported that Leslie Grimes and two fellow Antifa members drove to Washington from Michigan to counter-demonstrate during the Jan. 6 Trump rally.

After arriving in D.C. and walking around, the three were getting into the car and were surrounded by officers who said someone had reported they were seen “putting weapons in the trunk,” according to a video of the encounter posted on Facebook.

One of the three denied that there were any weapons in the car, but officers found a handgun in the trunk.

Grimes was taken into custody on a charge of possessing an unlicensed gun after she told the officers the firearm belonged to her. She spent the night in jail, but authorities declined to move forward with charges, according to her attorney.

Another second NBC News report noted that two Trump supporters were caught with a gun in their car in D.C. on Jan. 6. The two were arrested after telling officers they had a gun in their car. But they were not released.

NBC News reported that Charles Snell and Timothy Wolfe drove from Chesapeake, Virginia to take part in the Trump rally, arriving about 11 a.m. They had been on the road for about three hours and were excited to take pictures at the event and to be “a part of history,” Snell said in an interview.

They never made it to the rally. Snell turned into what he thought was a public parking garage on 12th Street, just a couple of blocks from the National Mall, the report said.

A security guard stopped the car and asked whether they had any weapons inside, Snell said. Snell, a private security guard himself, had a handgun in his backpack in the back seat. Wolfe told the guard that he had a gun on the floorboard, a Glock 9mm with 12 rounds in the magazine.

The two men were placed under arrest on charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, the report said.

“It was my fault,” Snell said. “I didn’t research it before I came, or I wouldn’t have brought fingernail clippers on my key ring. Heck no.”

“I’m doing security,” he added. “If I get some kind of conviction, I might end up losing my license.”

Snell said they brought their guns only for security during travel to and from Washington.

