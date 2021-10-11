New book: Gates’ 2016 business plan coined term ‘Operation Warp Speed’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2021

Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab manufactured the Covid pandemic as part of their long-term plan to usher in a “new world order,” a world-renowned psychiatrist says in a new book.

In “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey“, Dr. Peter Breggin notes that “in 2010, Bill Gates pronounced ‘the decade of the vaccine,’ and who do you think was right with him as a partner in the declaration? Anthony Fauci.”

Breggin also argues that President Donald Trump was “duped” into thinking he had come up with Operation Warp Speed, but he was only implementing what Gates had come up with in 2017, Debra Heine notes in an Oct. 6 analysis for American Greatness.

In his research for the book, Breggin said he discovered on Schwab’s website that Gates in 2016 had created a 65-page business plan for the next pandemic.

“That business plan lays out everything that is happening to us now,” Breggin said. “In particular, it lays out that Bill Gates will be working with CEPI, an organization he founded in 2017 with Klaus Schwab, who touted ‘the Great Reset’ in 2020.”

Breggin noted that Gates at that time was already working with Big Pharma to develop what would come to be known as “Operation Warp Speed.”

In July 2017, based on their plan, Gates’s organization CEPI made a PowerPoint for the World Health Organization (WHO) pointing out that the drug companies would suffer no losses during the coming pandemic.

“It says, basically that Bill Gates — he’s mentioned by name — will be involved in the organization of the generation of the actual vaccines, and all the wealth working with various people and that the World Health Organization will take over all the rest,” Breggin noted.

“Imagine that. They have no powers like this, legally. They’re not the rulers of the world. They’re not the courts or the congresses of the world. They’re making this up for themselves because they have so much power,” Breggin said.

“Behind the World Health Organization is the UN. Behind the UN and the World Health Organization is Communist China’s huge power, huge power. They announce that the World Health Organization will then take the scientific side of it and own that, and set the standard for medicine, for the vaccines, for all that stuff.”

Breggin writes that government first enticed Americans with rewards, including cash, as the Covid vaccines were rolled out, then moved on to forcing the jab on unwilling people by threatening their employment, imposing higher health insurance rates, making it more difficult for them to travel, and even denying them health care.

“Don’t get scared, get angry. Don’t get demoralized. They want that. There’s a whole school of public health that talks about how to intimidate and engender fear to get people to do what you want. It’s called ‘fear appeal,’ ” Breggin said. “So we have to know that there’s a war against us. They have a stealth war against us. So be proud. Be an American, be a patriot, stand up for liberty.”

