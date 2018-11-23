NC sheriff calls his county illegal drug hub: ‘I am not a racist’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2018

Saying that his county has become a drug hub fueled by Mexican cartels, a North Carolina sheriff announced plans for the county to re-engage with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a report said.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson told county commissioners on Nov. 19 that he is rejoining the ICE 287(g) program, which allows local agencies to perform immigration enforcement, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

ICE will be rented space in the Alamance County Jail to house detainees being deported, Johnson said, adding that ICE will pay the county about $66 per detainee per night.

Johnson’s move elicited immediate charges of “racism” from the Left.

“Out here, people are saying the sheriff is a racist,” Johnson said. “I’m not a racist. By George, I want my citizens protected.”

Johnson said Alamance, which is in north central North Carolina, has become the drug-trafficking hub of the Southeast.

“We have two major interstates, 85 and 40,” he said. “We’ve tightened down on those areas with our special ops and our drug enforcement administration, but guess what? … They drop their drugs here, they can go (highways) 62, 49, 54, 87, 61 … to distribute their narcotics.”

Jose Perez, who owns a small tire shop in Burlington, told county commissioners he was robbed five times in 2007, but never reported the crimes because of his fear of ICE, the News & Observer report said.

“We all want to have a safe community in Alamance,” Perez said, speaking in Spanish as an interpreter translated, the report said. “We all want it to be safe to report a crime in Alamance, and that is why ICE should not be anywhere in Alamance.”

Johnson said his department does not ask crime victims if they are in the U.S. illegally.

Gary Williamson of Snow Camp supported Johnson: “There are neighboring counties that are letting lawlessness that we just don’t think in Alamance County fits our way of life. Do not let political correctness take over Alamance County.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments