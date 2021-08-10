MTG slams Twitter after suspension: She contradicted Fauci on FDA approval of vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2021

Twitter suspended the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for a full week after she tweeted that the FDA should hold off on approving Covid vaccines after several reports of infections and spread of the virus among vaccinated individuals.

“There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks,” Greene tweeted.

Twitter censors slapped a “Misleading” tag on Greene’s tweet, and then notified the congresswoman that her account was suspended.

Greene reacted by calling out what she said is the hypocrisy of Twitter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In a statement on alternative media, Greene said:

I have vaccinated family that are sick with COVID. Studies are showing vaxxed people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID. I’ve talked to people with scary side effects like myocarditis, blood clots, and miscarriages. And nearly 7,000 deaths are reported in VAERS on the CDC website. In my opinion, the FDA should not approve those vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth and tweeting what so many people are saying. Why does Dr. Fauci only harshly criticize bikers at Sturgis riding in open air with no masks but is silent on Obama’s ‘sophisticated’ birthday party super-spreader event for Hollywood and Democrat elites? Why is it right and moral to allow tens of thousands of COVID positive ‘migrants’ into our country and ship them all over to every state in the taxpayer’s dime yet force our children to mask up for school? But if MTG dare says the truth, Twitter suspends me because the truth is so offensive to the fragile hypocrites all over Twitter! I refuse to be silent about these important life-changing issues and the communist Chinese bioweapon COVID-19. After all, I’m an elected representative from GA14. I’m elected to represent the voice of my district. Clearly, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about these people, and clearly ,Twitter only cares about the left’s radical narrative. They will allow porn on Twitter. They will allow posts about parents transitioning their children and changing their gender on Twitter. But Twitter won’t allow any real discussion of the truth from an elected congresswoman because Twitter only cares about the Democrats communist agenda for America.

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief