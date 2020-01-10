Mrs. America: TV series is Hollywood’s latest shot at conservative women

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2020

Constitutional lawyer and conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly passed away on Sept. 5, 2016. Apparently, she has been gone long enough for Hollywood to give itself the green light to attempt to tear apart her legacy.

FX Networks recently released the first trailer for the new limited television series Mrs. America, which stars Cate Blanchett as Schlafly. The series will debut in April.

Related: Limbaugh: Schlafly, the ‘mother of conservatism’, hated pretend-conservatives and was ‘all-in’ for Trump, September 7, 2016

On its official Twitter feed, FX promoted Mrs. America with the description: “Women across America fought for equal rights. One woman fought to stop them.”

Blanchette “plays Schlafly as a scary, gun-toting Stepford wife with a rictus grin who is hellbent on clinging to tradition while the women’s liberation movement sweeps the country,” David Ng wrote for Breitbart on Jan. 9.

In the trailer, the Schlafly character says: “I am not against women. I am not against women working outside the home. But what I am against is the women’s liberation movement. We want the right to be a mother, the right to be a wife. The ‘libbers’ want to create a sex-neutral totalitarian nightmare.”

Later in the trailer, Blanchett-as-Schlafly states: “This fight is not about equality. It’s about power. And I’m just getting started.”

In reality, Schlafly successfully defeated the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, arguing that it would strip women of certain rights and would lead to a dissolution of the two genders.

Schlafly founded the pro-family group Eagle Forum, which she led until her death in 2016 at age 92. Her final book was The Conservative Case for Trump, whom she avidly endorsed for president.

Mrs. America will have nine episodes and is set to debut on the Hulu streaming service on April 15.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: