‘Mourning in America’: Fixing the Lincoln Project’s video

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2021

At the height of its short-lived success, the anti-Trump Lincoln Project during the 2020 election season released a video titled “Mourning in America”, slamming President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

Following the viral video, the Lincoln Project became the darling of Big Media and was negotiating for everything from books to movies to a House of Cards-style TV series.

Things quickly went south for the Lincoln Project amid a sexual assault scandal and cover-up involving co-founder John Weaver. The vile never-Trumpers are now in full meltdown mode.

A social media meme has fixed the Lincoln Project’s “Mourning in America” ad. It was posted on Oct. 17:

Remember LP’s popular Mourning in America ad? Looks like someone fixed it. pic.twitter.com/etKHK3YeKp — Maze (@mazemoore) October 17, 2021

