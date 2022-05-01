‘Most censored topic in America’: D’Souza’s ‘2000 Mules’ set for release

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 1, 2022

Claims by Democrats and their Big Media allies that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in history “will start falling by the wayside,” Dinesh D’Souza said as his 2020 election documentary “2000 Mules” is set for release.

The documentary will have a limited theatrical release on May 2-4. The virtual premiere for “2000 Mules” is on May 7.

Interested viewers, however, won’t find much about it on D’Souza’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube channels, despite his large followings on each, Just the News noted in an April 30 report.

“We are essentially keeping our boat away from the reef of censorship,” D’Souza says of his Big Tech strategy. “It’s at a high price … this is the most censored topic in America.”

“I didn’t put the trailer up on Facebook,” D’Souza added. “If I do it’ll be banned.” He is hopeful that “2000 Mules” can thrive in a freer speech environment on Twitter following its purchase by Elon Musk.

Calling Musk’s Twitter “a liberated platform” evoking “Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall,” D’Souza says, “I feel the excitement.”

D’Souza said he was well aware that any statement, let alone an entire film, questioning the security of the 2020 presidential election would trigger Big Tech’s censors. Former President Donald Trump’s chat touching on the subject with the NELK Boys was banned by YouTube.

WorldTribune‘s reach has been severely throttled since March 21 by Big Tech policies and algorithms.

The documentary uses geotracking data from cell phones, provided by True the Vote, and video collected by security cameras to show hundreds of “mules” stuffing ballot boxes at odd hours of the day in key swing states during the 2020 election.

The mules often worked late at night and took pictures of themselves dropping off fistfuls of ballots. Others are shown in the documentary wearing blue surgical-style gloves while dropping off the envelopes and then disposing of the gloves seconds later.

Some of what is documented in “2000 Mules” is already being examined by states such as Georgia, where the State Elections Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are investigating potential illegal ballot trafficking during the 2020 election cycle. Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

Trump said the documentary “shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the ‘most secure election in history.’ It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before — and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each Swing State. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation. It must be fixed.”

D’Souza said his ideology should be put aside for those viewing “2000 Mules”: “It wouldn’t matter if I was an extreme left-winger or moderate. The proof of the pudding is in the pudding.”

Following its premieres, D’Souza says the documentary will shift to digital downloads via SalemNow.com and Locals.com.

