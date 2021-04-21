Minneapolis City Council candidate: Rioters feeling violent should target rich neighborhoods

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2021

Rita Ortega, a Democrat running for a seat on the Minneapolis City Council, said in a Facebook post that Black Lives Matter rioters who “feel like burning shit down” should target wealthy communities instead of poor ones.

“Just a personal thought — just in case y’all feel like burning shit down, the poor community is not your oppressors. FYI — lake of the isles has more then [sic] needed and won’t be missed,” Ortega wrote.

Minneapolis Crime Watch tweeted that residents of Lake of the Isles contacted the police with concerns over Ortega’s post and it is now being investigated as a “credible threat.”

In a follow-up post, Ortega attempted to argue that her comments were justified because the wealthy “have insurance and the means to rebuild.”

She added: “Division has been created and continues not by my hands. I’m not the greedy one living in million dollar mansions while people are sleeping in tents and on the street.

“When I hear people crying for justice and since I know that feeling of pain and anger, I know justice is not felt when I can walk to the richest area and see people lavishly living with no care to the injustice that they’re helping to create for their own happiness. As us poor people work for their success and happiness. I feel another injustice.”

Ortega stated that she took her daughters with her on a trip to the Lake of the Isles where the experience of seeing rich people made them start asking questions.

She wrote at the end of her post: “Why do I need to apologize for the economic division created, not by me? Why can’t we talk about the class and economic division that had built the foundation of white supremacy? Justice is not just racial, it’s economically rooted. The burning of our city showed that and I can’t be the only one that feels that.”

Ortega is running for the open seat representing Ward 9 on the Minneapolis City Council.

A look at her campaign website reveals Ortega has been a policy aide at Minneapolis City Hall and spent 10 years working in city government.

Alpha News MN pointed out that Ortega was recently featured in The Washington Post and said she has “always felt we’ve never really needed the police.”

Following the police involved shooting of Daunte Wright, Ortega tweeted: “The only way forward is abolishing the police. No institution should be allowed to murder in our communities with impunity. As a mother my prayers are with Daunte Wright and his family. He should be alive right now.”

Margarita Ortega, running for #Mpls City Council Ward 9, suggests that those who want to burn things go to Lake of the Isles area. Posted on Facebook. She has since changed the 1st post to private/not public.@ritaforward9 These are your replacements for current incompetence. pic.twitter.com/9MGv8413Mc — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 16, 2021

