Mike Lindell has made 3-hour film about 2020 election ‘theft’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2021

Mike Lindell said he plans to release a three-hour documentary about “the theft” of the 2020 presidential election.

The MyPillow founder and CEO said he made the film, titled “Absolute Proof”, after receiving “100% proof” that President Donald Trump was defeated in the Nov. 3 election due to fraud.

“Coming Friday, I have put together this documentary, it’s three hours long, that shows every, 100%, the theft by China and these other countries, this cyberattack on our country here, that took, that flipped votes,” Lindell said.

Lindell says Trump is “the real president.”

Lindell’s company has faced boycotts and he has been banned by social media for his continued support of Trump and for continuing to raise awareness of election fraud.

Interviewed on the “What’s On Your Mind” radio show, Lindell said he has been “hiding out” under “heavy security,” adding that he made the movie under the protection of former Navy SEALs.

“We’ve put this together, and it’s, I want to say, 100 times better than I could have imagined,” Lindell said about the film.

Promoting the film in another interview on The Revival Channel, a YouTube account, Lindell described his film as “the most important documentary you ever [will] watch in history.”

“I think God waited until now to make this movie. Because you know what? It’s 11:59, guys. It’s 11:59. And you know what? That miracle that’s coming, and it’s coming, and I’m telling you, Friday is the start,” he added.

Lindell said his film will be available online and on cable television and radio.

Meanwhile, as Lindell continues to battle enemies of the First Amendment, his business may face a challenge from an enemy of the Second Amendment.

Gun-control advocate David Hogg said he plans to launch a “progressive” pillow company to compete against MyPillow.

“[William LeGate] and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people,” Hogg proclaimed in a tweet. “This pillow fight is just getting started.”

In a later tweet thread, Hogg explained three tenants of his prospective pillow enterprise: Create union jobs for Americans, support progressive causes, and not “attempt a white supremacist overthrow” of the federal government so consumers can “sleep at night.”

Lindell responded: “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media