Michigan attorney general blasts people wishing ‘Merry Christmas’ after Trump says it at Georgia rally

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2020

So, will anyone be sending Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel a Christmas card this year?

Nessel’s outrage at those who say “Merry Christmas” boiled over after President Donald Trump said it out loud to the crowd at his rally in Georgia on Saturday.

Trump said at the rally: “Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word? Remember we started five years ago and I said ‘You’re going to be saying Christmas again,’ and we say it proudly again although they’ll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary. We’re not going to let them do that.”

In a now deleted tweet, Nessel linked to video of Trump’s comment at the rally. Nessel wrote:

“I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said ‘Merry Christmas’ to us. My son looked devastated as asked ‘Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?’ I answered ‘No, and we are just as American as everyone else.’ Glad @JoeBiden knows that.”

The less-than-joyful tweet from the Democrat attorney general did not exactly stir up glad tidings.

Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter responded to Nessel’s tweet, writing: “This is the stupidest tweet ever, combining bad parenting with this bizarre desire to be a martyr in the face of somebody saying something pleasant to her. What a jerk. Grow up.”

Chicks on the Right tweeted: “If your kid was devastated by someone wishing you a Merry Christmas you’re doing parenting wrong.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote: “I certainly hope she’s lying about that. Because if she isn’t, my heart breaks for a kid so sheltered, so soft, so unready for the real world that someone wishing him ‘Merry Christmas’ devastates him.”

Many on the Left hate Christmas and, Nolte added, “like everything else the Left cannot tolerate — football, masculinity, individual liberty, joy, funny jokes, the nuclear family, fun, normalcy — they seek to tear it down, or poison it into something until it becomes something else, something normal people can no longer stomach.”

After Nessel deleted her bizarre tweet, she tweeted this: “Saying ‘Happy Holidays’ this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans.”

Breitbart’s Nolte noted: “What does that even mean? Who said saying ‘Happy Holidays’ denigrates Christianity? I’ll tell you who… NO ONE. No one has said saying ‘Happy Holidays’ denigrates Christianity. I’ll tell you what does denigrate, not only Christianity but individual liberty and basic American decency — cry-bullying people into saying what you want them to say, instead of accepting a greeting in the spirit in which it was given.”

