Member of parliament encourages Australians to break the law, defy Covid tyranny

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2021

Australian state premiers are “racing down” the path of totalitarianism “trying to out-tyrant each other, drunk on power, setting up their own bio-security police states complete with medical apartheid,” parliament member George Christensen said as he encouraged citizens of Australia to defy Covid tyranny.

Christensen’s address to parliament came as the Australian army reportedly began forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territories to a Covid quarantine camp located in Darwin after nine new Covid-19 cases were identified in the community of Binjari.

The move comes after hard lockdowns were instituted in the communities of both Binjari and nearby Rockhole on Nov. 20.

“Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their homes,” said Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner, referring to the country’s five allowable reasons to avoid lockdown (buying food and supplies, exercising for up to two hours, care or caregiving, work or education if it can’t be done from home, and to get vaccinated at the nearest possible location).

Now, those Binjair and Rockhole residents “can only leave for medical treatment, in an emergency, or as required by law,” Gunner said.

Carina Benton, a native Australian now living in Washington, D.C., noted in a Nov. 22 op-ed for The Federalist that a “compromised political elite” in Australia “is responding to a virus likely juiced up in a Chinese bioweapons lab by adopting in lockstep scientifically unprecedented, CCP-style social control measures. Their subservience and self-interest have finally caught up with the people, who are hostages in an ideological war between democracy and the new totalitarianism.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief