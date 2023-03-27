Marine who served 3 tours in Iraq and Afghanistan shot and killed while driving Uber in California

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 27, 2023

A 38-year-old Marine veteran and father of two was shot and killed Friday morning while driving for Uber in California, according to police.

Aaron Orozco, who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, picked up two passengers early Friday morning and stopped at a Lynwood 7-Eleven where he got into a physical altercation with the two passengers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

One suspect shot Orozco in the upper torso, police said.

Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene.

He leaves behind his wife, a 9-year-old son, and a 3-year-old daughter.

“I haven’t even told my kids. They don’t know anything. They still think that he’s going to come through the door,” Orozco’s wife told Fox station KTTV.

The Marine veteran’s wife said her husband had started working for Uber at night so he could care for their children while she was working as a nurse.

The suspects fled in Orozco’s vehicle. It was later located by local authorities a short distance away.

The suspects remain at large.

