Lock him up: Sen. Rand Paul charges Anthony Fauci with lying to Congress, a felony

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 17, 2024

Dr. Anthony Fauci should go to prison for lying to Congress, which is a felony, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said.

“His actions in covering up the origins of the virus will go down in history as probably one of the most egregious and infamous public health decisions in our lifetime,” Paul told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday.

“Every step of the way, Fauci has publicly protested and said ‘we never funded any gain function research in Wuhan,’ but if you look at his private emails, it tells a different story,” Paul said.

On more than one occasion in previous congressional testimony, Fauci denied that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had financed gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology which is the likely origin of the Covid virus.

Earlier this month, Fauci testified at a closed-door session of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating the origins of the virus. The committee’s chairman, Ohio Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup, noted that Fauci claimed more than 100 times that he was unable to recall decisions or circumstances from the early stages of the outbreak.

“Lying to Congress is a felony punishable up to five years in prison. When he came and told me that he did not find gain-of-function research and move on — that was a bald-faced lie. I gave him a chance to correct the record a month later when he came back to the committee, and he refused to do so,” Paul said.

“And to this day, he has been dissembling and really trying to point blame away from him, but that’s a felony,” Paul added.

Paul said he aims “to pass legislation that creates an independent commission that will regulate gain-of-function research and try to prevent some of the more dangerous research from ever occurring.”

“There was no science,” Paul said of the Covid guidelines like social distancing and quarantine. “This was sort of medieval type of conclusions. And I think history will judge him (Fauci) harshly for doing this.”

