Lindell claims almost all overseas votes were replaced by Biden ballots in key states

April 8, 2022

Mike Lindell said he has evidence, supporting earlier testimony, that virtually all of the overseas ballots cast in the 2020 election were tampered with and counted as votes for Joe Biden.

In an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Lindell said that his legal investigative team discovered that over 98 percent of some 890,000 overseas ballots went for Biden. “If what we believe is true, that they were all for Biden, that overturns all five (swing) states just by themselves.”

Lindell also told Bannon that county commissioners in five states, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and South Dakota would testify that the overseas “emailed” ballots essentially all went to Biden.

Lindell gave the example of one Alabama county which he said normally would have 5 overseas ballots that, in 2020, had 255 that were “100 percent all for Biden.” Lindell gave as another example a Colorado county in which four “physical ballots” that were mailed from overseas were for President Donald Trump, but that “all the emailed ones,” nearly 400, were for Biden.

This is not the first time the 2020 overseas ballots have been called into question.

During the testimony on the audit in Arizona of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots, Paul Harris, a Maricopa resident who was a manager during the audit, described his task of overseeing the overseas ballots:

The UOCAVA is the Uniform Overseas Civilian Absentee Voting Act ballot. That ballot is sent out to men and women who work overseas and the people who work overseas to get a chance to work in the election. This is what a ballot looks like that goes out, an 11 1/2 X 19 ballot. When I opened up a box of ballots this is what a ballot looks like that’s a UOCAVA ballot. You know what that is? It’s an 8 1/2 X 11 sheet of copy paper. Did you all know that our ballots come back like this from our overseas people? Did any of you know this? It is such a sham that I had people everyday at my table taking pictures of these ballots that were scanned down. It took my team three complete days to count all of the UOCAVA ballots. You know why? Because in 2016 the numbers were apparently 1,600 UOCAVA ballots that came back in the most significant election in our lifetime. In 2020 the numbers were close to 9,600 ballots that came back. And I will tell you as an eyewitness, 95%… all went towards one candidate. And in a state where a candidate won by 10,000 votes that is 8,000 new votes during an election where people were brought home because there was a pandemic… No chain of custody. There’s nothing to identify where this piece of paper came from.

An Arizona election worker also testified at state Senate hearing for Rudy Giuliani that she saw baskets of “military faxes” in Pima County that were converted to actual ballots at stations with just one person. The witness said hundreds (probably thousands) of these ballots had no chain of custody. She and other election workers could not get questions answered regarding the process.

The witness was asked: “Were there a lot of those duplicates (military ballots)?”

The witness responded: “Yes. Thousands of them. At one point that’s all that they were processing were the faxed ones.”

The problem was also reported in Georgia:

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: “All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden.” In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%.🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

