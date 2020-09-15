LA Sheriff challenges LeBron James to match reward in deputies’ shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at press conference in January. / Irfan Khan / LA Times

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) head Alex Villanueva challenged Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James on Monday to match the reward the department is offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual who shot two deputies at close range on Saturday.

The deputies were ambushed in their patrol car. One was shot in the face and the other was shot in the head. Both are expected to survive. The hunt for the shooter is still ongoing. …

The sheriff said, as reported by CBS Los Angeles:

“I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James,” he said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.

