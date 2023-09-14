Just 41 months for Antifa rioter who plotted to burn down Seattle police building

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2023

An Antifa rioter convicted in a plot to burn down the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) during the summer 2020 riots was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Justin Christopher Moore, 35, was sentenced for the manufacture of homemade bombs with intent to burn down government property, The Post Millennial reported.

A plea deal was reached between Moore and the Department of Justice in September 2022. He pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of destructive devices and could have faced 10 years in prison. The DOJ, however, asked for less than 4 years.

Meanwhile, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was not even in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, received a 22-year sentence.

“Moore’s offense was extremely dangerous and created a substantial risk of injury to numerous bystanders,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg. “Moore carried the box of 12 Molotov cocktails in a crowd of over 1,000 people who were participating in the protest march. All of them were in harm’s way if one of the devices had exploded.”

According to court documents, Moore and an unnamed conspirator used the messaging app Signal to coordinate an arson attack at the SPOG using Molotov cocktails. They planned the attack for Labor Day 2020 to coincide with a scheduled demonstration at the police union.

FBI Special Agent Katherine Murphy’s sworn deposition alleges that Moore and the conspirator agreed to bring 10 to 15 Molotov cocktails in hopes of demolishing the building. They suggested recruiting more individuals to help carry out the attack.

In June 2021, Seattle police officers executed search warrants on Moore’s residence in Renton, Washington. During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers found a smartphone, paperwork in Moore’s name, and black pants consistent with the pants that the Molotov cocktail suspect wore on Labor Day 2020.

A list of ingredients used to manufacture explosives was found in the notebook recovered from Moore’s vehicle which included, ping-pong balls, matchbooks, rocket candy, black powder, scale, potassium nitrate, magnesium, and masking tape. There were also recipes for manufacturing explosive devices included in the notebook.

The Seattle Police Department reported that it recovered intact Molotov cocktails outside the building on Labor Day 2020.

Manufacturing Molotov cocktails with intent to blow up a police building = 3.4 years Not being at the Capitol on January 6, not rioting = 22 years. Got it. BREAKING: Antifa rioter sentenced to 40 months for plot to burn down Seattle Police buildinghttps://t.co/4cjtj7Dc23 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 14, 2023

