‘Journalists’ liken Antifa thugs to D-Day heroes

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2020

On June 6, the 76th anniversary of D-Day, some journalists and other assorted leftists compared the black-masked, anti-police Antifa anarchists who fueled the recent riots in America’s cities to Allied soldiers who stormed the beach at Normandy and led to the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control.

“Friend points out on D-Day anniversary that the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy were the true and original antifa,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi.

Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to Bernie Sanders’ 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, tweeted, “June 6, 1944. Largest ANTIFA operation in history.”

NPR’s Mara Liasson said: “Biggest antifa rally in history,” linking to a photo of the World War II beach landing that saw 160,000 U.S., British, Canadian and other troops descend on Normandy, France.

The leftists were immediately called out.

“Yes, because crushing Hitler is exactly like burning down a mom & pop store in NY & throwing liquid cement into the faces of fellow Americans,” tweeted Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce. “For all those heroes who suffered the D-DAY invasion, how dare you compare them to terrorists. What the hell is wrong w you @maraliasson?”

Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” called Liasson’s tweet “wildly and grossly disrespectful to our greatest generation of veterans. Not to mention just … historically ignorant.”

Erielle Davidson, associate director of the Center for Middle East and International Law at George Mason University, tweeted, “D-Day soldiers defeated anti-Semitic fascists. Antifa is busy defacing synagogues. Enough of this gaslighting. It’s so pathetic.”

Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted on June 8 that the Antifa-Greatest Generation comparison “may have been started by comedian Patton Oswalt, who responded to President Trump’s March 30 tweet vowing to designate Antifa as a domestic-terrorism organization with a sarcastic message of support.”

Oswalt tweeted: “I’m 100% with you Donald! Antifa has been horrible for so long. Here’s some anti-fascists ruining a perfectly good beach day in France! Wish you could have been there to stop them!”

Portland journalist Andy Ngo filed a lawsuit Friday in Oregon state court against the Rose City Antifa, asking for $900,000 in damages for a series of assaults and threats last year, including an episode in which he suffered a brain hemorrhage after being beaten and at a rally.

