Jordan and Morocco to join White House backed economic conference

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2019

Jordan and Morocco have announced they will take part in the U.S.-backed economic workshop in Bahrain this month.

The Trump administration is expected to release the economic component of its long-awaited “Deal of the Century” Middle East peace plan at the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop set for June 25-26.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have said they will participate in the economic workshop, which will be attended by finance ministers and business leaders from around the world.

Due to the lack of participation permits so far, Israel has not received an official invitation to attend the event, Arutz Sheva reported.

The Palestinian Authority announced in advance it wanted no part in the workshop and persuaded China and Russia to boycott it.

King Abdullah of Jordan explained why he decided it was important for his country to participate in the workshop:

“We have to be present at every international conference that deals with the resolution of the Palestinian issue, and we must keep abreast of every opportunity to improve their situation and every opportunity or problem.”

The Americans have lowered expectations in recent days and have even announced that they will reduce media coverage of the workshop, apparently due to low response, the Arutz Sheva report said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments