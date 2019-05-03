It’s Friday: Enjoy LIFE!

WorldTribune, May 3, 2019

Subscribers to WorldTribune‘s daily headline alerts aren’t alerted to the features section at LIFE. Take a look.

Check out the funnies and today’s featured column by Larry Elder: Remember the post-Trump economic ‘disaster’ predicted by the NY Times’ Krugman?

Have a great weekend!

The Editors

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!