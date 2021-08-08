‘It’s called communism’: Michigan protesters rally against vaccine mandates

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2021

Following the lead of uprisings in Europe and Australia, protesters rallied at the state capital in Lansing on Friday to call on citizens to push back against mandated vaccines and mask-wearing in Michigan.

The Epoch Times interviewed two health care workers in the crowd, cousins Beatrice and Christina, who could lose their jobs if they do not take the vaccine.

Beatrice, a nurse from Troy, Michigan, told The Epoch Times: “Christina and I grew up in communist Romania where doctors put things in your arm against your will. We know what this is. We lived under it. It’s communism.”

ICU nurse Christina added: “Imagine being banned from shopping for groceries at a store. Americans haven’t lived through that kind of tyranny yet. Many of our fellow health care workers feel as we do but are afraid to speak up.”

Michigan’s vaccination mandate extends to health system employees even if they are working remotely, one inpatient medical coder who wished to remain anonymous told The Epoch Times, adding “I am being forced to be vaccinated or lose my job. My last hope is a religious exemption.”

Many universities in Michigan have announced that on-campus residents will have to be vaccinated, with some schools such as Michigan State University also requiring the wearing of masks in college buildings.

Many major health care providers throughout the state, including Henry Ford Health Systems, Beaumont Health Systems, Spectrum Health, and the VA Medical Center of Battle Creek, have already instituted or announced plans for vaccination mandates.

A number of Michigan’s large private sector employers, such as major automakers, have introduced mask mandates.

Pastor Jason Georges told protesters at the rally that “the Biden administration has been denying they are forcing you to get vaccinated but they have publicly stated that they intend to make your life so uncomfortable that you will have to take the vaccine. First, they take our rights. Then, they redefine our God-given inalienable rights as privileges. Then, they attempt to bribe us into compliance with promises of restoring some of those ‘privileges.’ ”

David Vella, a medical doctor, warned rally attendees of what he called a “new age of medical fascism.” He labeled mandated vaccinations as “a coerced gene treatment” that violates the Hippocratic Oath, the U.S. Constitution, and every international human rights declaration, including the Nuremberg Code.

Vella said the American people are suffering from “a mass neurosis” of fear.

“Renounce fear. Shake off anxiety, follow the science. Stand up and fight for medical freedom,” urged Vella. “There is no other America out there coming to save us. We must save ourselves. If we do not use the power we have, we will lose it.”

