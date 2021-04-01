It turns out that AOC’s post-Trump border rant has evolved

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2021

A large number of the migrants crossing the U.S. southern border, some of them clad in “Biden Let Us In” t-shirts, have explicitly said they were entering the U.S. because of Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

According to socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s logic, those migrants must be delusional, because they’re motivations for coming to America are wrong.

AOC says she knows exactly why migrants are crossing the border. She knows better than the migrants themselves.

“So let’s talk about this because so much of our national conversation, which is not a conversation, about immigration is driven by people who could not care less about immigrants. So often people want to say, ‘Why aren’t you talking about the border crisis?’ or ‘Why are you talking about it in this way?’ ” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Well, we’re talking about it. They just don’t like how we’re talking about it because it’s not a border crisis, it’s an imperialism crisis. It’s a climate crisis. It’s a trade crisis. And also, it’s a carceral crisis because as I have already said even during this term and this president, our immigration system is based and designed on our carceral system,” she continued.

The climate crisis, AOC contends, “disproportionally” impacts Latin America, forcing migrants to flee north from their home countries to avoid environmental disasters.

“Let’s talk about the climate crisis because the U.S. has disproportionately contributed to the total amount of emissions that is causing a planetary climate crisis right now, but who is bearing the brunt of that? Disproportionally, it’s actually not us,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We help create the problem but disproportionally it’s the global south – it’s south Asia, it’s Latin America – that [is] going to be experiencing the floods, wildfires, and droughts in a disproportional way, which, ding, ding, ding, has already started a migration crisis but people don’t want to have that conversation.”

Those people include migrants. There appears to be no reports of migrants saying they fled their home countries due to impending floods. Plenty are saying they are coming for all the “free stuff” Biden is promising.

In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of running “concentration camps” on the U.S. southern border.

Last week, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed Ocasio-Cortez for her muted response to Team Biden’s border crisis after being an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Where is AOC?” Graham asked. “Why aren’t you at the border looking at the things being reported. If you were worried about children under Trump being in bad conditions, this is worse. If you’re worried about people having covid outbreaks, this is the biggest covid spreader in the entire country. So where are you?”

